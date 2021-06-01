Published: 1:41 PM June 1, 2021

Tickets are now on sale to see a Harlesden writer's over-60s dance show in a Victorian cemetery.

Rose Rouse's newest project Dance Me To Death is due to take place on June 26 at 3pm in the Victorian Kensal Green Cemetery which is one of the Victorian Magnificent Seven.

"Dance Me To Death sees ten over-60s non-professional dancers facing into death and dying, then dancing with their hearts and souls", said Rose.

"We are accompanied by the haunting cello of Fran Loze and the rhythmic percussion of Mark Fisher.

"This is an exciting Arts Council England-supported collaboration between innovative and talented young local choreographers, Fubunation and Advantages of Age, a social enterprise that I co-founded in order to challenge media stereotypes about age."

Rose approached dancers through an appeal in this paper and social media. All are committed to honouring the dead – whether from Covid or other reasons – through their movements.

In a series of six workshops the group told their stories of loved ones and death, inventing international grief rituals or talking about and placing their grief objects on the shrine that had been created.

In the afternoons, Rhys Dennis and Waddah Sinada from Fubunation formed moves from this emotional content.

Rose added: "It has been amazing working with Rhys and Waddah. Most of us have never done choreography but it is a gift to learn that we can actually count out steps.

"Rhys and Waddah have provided the exercises for us to come up with movements, that is then broken down and used as performance.

"We’re all in love with doing it. This is our chance to dance in public. A dream come true. I am 68 and always wanted to be a dancer."

Rose, a former columnist for this paper which contributed to her book, A London Safari – walking adventures in NW10, gathered poets in 2020 to shine a light on Willesden Junction.

She said: "There will be an after party, an exhibition of black and white portraits of the dancers by photographer Theo Gould, a Q&A and pre-paid for vegan tagines at the lovely Canal Deli afterwards.

"The audience can attend the dance performance in the cemetery, then make their way down to the restaurant on the canal afterwards. We’re thrilled to be able to do that."

Tickets start at £8.50. Visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dance-me-to-death-tickets-155796033129