Dame Shirley Bassey unveils handprints at Wembley Arena's 'square of fame'

PUBLISHED: 18:26 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 19 September 2019

Dame Shirley Bassey, unveiled her handprints in the form of a bronze plaque at The SSE Arena Wembley today. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Legendary singer Dame Shirley Bassey, unveiled her handprints in the form of a bronze plaque in Wembley Park's 'Square of Fame' at Wembley Arena today.

Dame Shirley Bassey, unveiled her handprints in the form of a bronze plaque at The SSE Arena Wembley today. Picture: Supplied

The star first performed at the venue 60 years ago in a legendary performance that inaugurated the iconic music and entertainment venue.

Dame Shirley's plaque, imprinted with her name and handprints, joins so many other music like Madonna, Alice Cooper, Kylie Minogue, Lionel Richie, Bryan Adams and George Michael in the 'square of fame'.

Dame Shirley said: "I am honoured to unveil my handprints in Wembley Park's iconic 'Square of Fame'. It is incredible how much Wembley Park has transformed over the years and I am delighted that my bronze plaque will forever be included in one of the UK's largest collection of handprints next to so many iconic artists."

James Saunders, chief operating officer of Wembley Park, explained, "We are thrilled to have Dame Shirley back at the arena".

