Shop Local: 'Cool vibe' at new Kilburn cafe, wine bar and deli

Published: 9:07 AM January 29, 2021

Despite the challenges of lockdown a new coffee house, delicatessen and wine bar has opened in Kilburn.

D’Accord – French for "okay" – is headed up by Devesh “Dev" Dasani, who said he's passionate and confident in his venture despite the current climate.

The 49-year-old said: “D’Accord was born of the pandemic. I spent some months in France during the last lockdown.

"I struggled to find my favourite French bread, which is ficelle. It means 'string' in French. It’s the thinnest kind of baguette you can find. It’s truly delectable but I’ve never found it in London.

"This was my initial inspiration to launch D ’Accord, making it the first place in London to serve ficelle daily.”

You may also want to watch:

He continued: “Despite being French the ficelle will be baked in London. I only want to use homegrown products for ethical and environmental reasons.”

He said ethics are important to him and the boutique cafe, in Willesden Lane, only stocks Fairtrade produce.

“I’m focussing on four to five different coffees: the classics," he said. "I’m the only place on the lane where you can get a freshly brewed coffee at 6.30am.”

Dev plans to create nutritional children’s meals with veggie options, and takeaway groceries will include hams, cheeses and pastries.

“Many dog walkers use the nearby cemetery," said Dev. "We’ll soon have a dog walker subscription. You can pay for your coffee and dogs’ treats weekly. We’ll even sell doggy beer.”

With wraparound benches, customers will eventually be able to enjoy a glass of Champagne or Malbec outside in the warmer months.

“I’m creating a genteel but cool vibe here – we have a licence, but this isn’t a late-night bar,” he said.

The store also stocks olive trees, succulents and hyacinths.

“All the plants on offer come potted to encourage cultivation, unlike a disposable bouquet."

Dev said the cafe's motto is “speed, service and consistency”, and says he's proud of the area and wants to create a welcoming and ambient community landmark.