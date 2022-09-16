Crowds turn out for Queen's Park Day
- Credit: Lubka Gangarova
Crowds flooded to a community day in Queen's Park despite "sad recent events".
Queen's Park Day returned on September 11 with live music, performances, competitions, and a myriad of stalls showcasing local makers, bakers and traders.
Organised by the Queens Park Area Residents Association, visitors had the choice of three stages to watch entertainment.
Tributes to Queen Elizabeth, who died on September 8, were pinned to a fence.
Jude Enright, headteacher at Queens Park Community School, who ran a stand on the day, said: 'It was fantastic to have Queen's Park Day back and to see so many friendly faces, including alumni and prospective new pupils, at our QPCS stall."
Alice McLeann nursery teacher, Malorees School said it was a "really special afternoon".
Giles Deards, a governor at the school added: "What a wonderful afternoon - smiles on so many faces and it's fantastic to see crowds enjoying themselves again.
"We needed this. I really enjoyed the stalls and I met several people I had previously only spoken to on Zoom."
He thanked QPARA "for all the hard work" and to the City of London Corporation "for making sure it happened, despite sad recent events".