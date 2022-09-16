News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Crowds turn out for Queen's Park Day

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 3:54 PM September 16, 2022
There was a range of entertainment at Queen's Park Day

There was a range of entertainment at Queen's Park Day - Credit: Lubka Gangarova

Crowds flooded to  a community day in Queen's Park despite "sad recent events".

Queen's Park Day returned on September 11 with live music,  performances, competitions, and a myriad of stalls showcasing local makers, bakers and traders. 

Organised by the Queens Park Area Residents Association, visitors had the choice of three stages to watch entertainment. 

Tributes to Queen Elizabeth, who died on September 8, were pinned to a fence.

Tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II who died three days before Queen's Park Day 

Tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II who died three days before Queen's Park Day - Credit: Lubka Gangarova

Jude Enright, headteacher at Queens Park Community School, who ran a stand on the day, said: 'It was fantastic to have Queen's Park Day back and to see so many friendly faces, including alumni and prospective new pupils, at our QPCS stall."

Alice McLeann nursery teacher, Malorees School said it was a "really special afternoon".

Queen's Park Day was a family friendly day out

Children help out at the Queen's Park Day event - Credit: Lubka Gangarova

Giles Deards, a governor at the school added: "What a wonderful afternoon - smiles on so many faces and it's fantastic to see crowds enjoying themselves again.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ahmed Beker: Teen murdered after cousin’s killing, trial told
  2. 2 Peter Marecheau: Man due in court over Brent industrial estate murder
  3. 3 Murder probe launched in Brent after 'industrial estate assault'
  1. 4 Therapist cleared of stealing £1.5m from his mum after sister's accusations
  2. 5 QPR boss Beale hails wonderful Willock after Millwall win
  3. 6 'Do not eat' - Dessert sold by Asda found to pose health risk
  4. 7 Park Royal: Inquest suspended into death of woman who was in car on railway track
  5. 8 Tributes paid to Wembley man shot dead by police, who ‘was due to become a father’
  6. 9 Stormzy joins thousands in support of family of man shot dead by police
  7. 10 Chris Kaba’s family in call to see video footage of final moments

"We needed this. I really enjoyed the stalls and I met several people I had previously only spoken to on Zoom."

Queen's Park Day

Plenty of food for peckish festival goers - Credit: Lubka Gangarova

He thanked QPARA "for all the hard work" and to the City of London Corporation "for making sure it happened, despite sad recent events". 

Environment News
Brent News
Westminster News
North West London News

Don't Miss

Police want to trace Sofiane Oultaf, 27, who frequents Lewisham and has links to Enfield and Brent

London Live News

Man with links to Brent wanted over stolen goods investigation

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
QPR observe silence at Millwall

Match Report

QPR return to winning ways with derby success at Millwall

PA Sport

Logo Icon
Police were called to Canterbury Terrace, near to Princess Road, just after 9.30pm on August 21 to reports of a shooting

London Live News

Man and woman 'shot in car' in 3rd Brent shooting in FIVE DAYS

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Floral tributes at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London, where rapper Chris Kaba was shot 

London Live News

No gun found in car of Wembley rapper shot dead by police, watchdog...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon