Neasden Temple collects warm clothes and food for the homeless community

PUBLISHED: 09:44 28 December 2018

Neasden Temple’s community has been collecting clothes and food for distribution to homeless people.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, in Brentfield Road, collected winter clothing and food for the homeless on December 15 as part of the Mandir’s on-going commitment to serve the needy in the local community.

Clothing including jumpers, jackets and trousers, as well as a large collection of tinned food was deposited at The Swaminarayan School opposite the Mandir.

More than 3,000 individual garments were collected and distributed to Crisis, the national charity for homeless people.

In addition, 600 cans of food were delivered to three foodbanks – Brent Foodbank, Wembley Foodbank and The Salvation Army.

Kesh Morjaria, a lead volunteer at BAPS said: “Being homeless brings many tough challenges but at this time of the year, it is particularly saddening. We hope that the clothes and food can provide some warmth and comfort to those without a roof over their heads.”

