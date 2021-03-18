Crowdfunder launched to build playground in Roundwood Park

Published: 12:58 PM March 18, 2021

Tamer Hassan, who runs Roundwood Café, with Jessica Tibbits, who has launched a fundraiser to turn the derelict space into a children's playground. - Credit: Jessica Tibbits

A crowdfunder has been launched to turn derelict land in Harlesden into a playground for youngsters.

A team of locals hope to raise £15,000 to build a wooden eco play area for two to six-year-olds behind the popular café.

Two years ago they formed the Friends of Roundwood Park (FRP) group and applied to Brent Council for NCIL funding to transform the area behind the café, with the aim of creating a community garden and a playground with wooden play equipment for children to enjoy.

Jessica Tibbits, who lives in Longstone Avenue and created the GoFundMe page, said: "I moved to Harlesden in May 2019 very close to the café which is so lovely and has a great atmosphere. But behind the café there's a massive space but nothing there.

"I could see it had huge potential for the community to use so I got together with locals and we decided to apply to Brent Council for funding."

They received £10,000 from the council, to be divided between the two projects but they discovered they need £20,000 to create a playground and £5,000 does not cover the planning, designing and building of the park they have in mind.

"This will be all wood, really eco. It will just make the space really usable and will be so great for families," added Jessica who has two daughters aged three and 10 months.

The money raised will go towards designing a natural playground with four or five pieces of wooden play equipment. Land will be turfed to provide a safe surface.

Cash will go towards installation of the play equipment and insurance and safety checks to verify the equipment is safe for children to play on.

They hope it will be completed in two to three months.

FRP's Dina Rickman said: "This is a space for the entire community to use and enjoy – the garden will be open to anyone interested in volunteering, and the playground will be available for all children to play in, not just customers of Roundwood Café.

"This is a really special opportunity to turn a neglected space into a real asset to Roundwood Park and the surrounding areas.

"Please help us achieve our target and create an amazing space for our community.

"Your support means the world and we are grateful for every penny donated."

