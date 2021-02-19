Man jailed after victim stabbed with machete in Neasden burglary

Published: 4:05 PM February 19, 2021 Updated: 4:42 PM February 19, 2021

A burglar has been jailed after he was one of a duo who broke into a Neasden home and attacked a man with a machete.

Zeke Allen, of Caroline Court in Reading, was sentenced to nine years' in prison on February 19 after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and aggravated burglary at Reading Crown Court on January 8.

The 20-year-old was one of two men who broke down the door of a home on Broadfields Way before 6pm on June 15 last year, demanding money from the person inside.

When the victim, a man in his 40s, said he did not have any cash, he was stabbed in the head and shoulder with a machete.

The burglars pulled a gold necklace, which had belonged to the victim's grandfather, from his neck, stole some money and left.

Officers from the Met's North West Basic Command Unit were called, along with staff at the London Ambulance Service.

The victim's injuries were confirmed as not life-threatening in hospital.

Officers found fingerprints which matched Allen's record and he was arrested on July 17. He gave no comment during interviews, and was subsequently charged and remanded in custody.

The second perpetrator is yet to be found.

Det Con Jenny Whelan said: "This was a shocking attack on a defenceless man who was lucky not to have been seriously injured.

"I would like to praise his bravery for providing officers with an account of the incident and reliving the terrible ordeal while giving evidence in court.

"I would also like to praise the forensic officers who were able to recover vital evidence that allowed us to identify the person responsible and bring them to court.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate the second suspect and I would urge anybody with information to contact us as soon as possible to ensure they cannot offend again."

Anyone with information about the second suspect should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 6083/15Jun20

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.