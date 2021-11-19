News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Brent woman jailed for 'horrific' acid attack

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:27 AM November 19, 2021
Esther Afrifa, 28, of High Road, Brent, was jailed for a "horrific" acid attack on a man in Wembley

Esther Afrifa, 28, of High Road, Brent, was jailed for a "horrific" acid attack on a man in Wembley - Credit: Met Police

A Brent woman who left a man with life-changing injuries in a “horrific” Wembley acid attack has been jailed.

The victim suffered permanent damage to his eyes, head, face and upper body after being attacked with a corrosive substance in his home by Esther Afrifa, 28, of High Road, Brent on December 22 2019.

The court heard police were called at 8.40am after the 27-year-old man was found injured outside Wembley Central Station, having run screaming into the street for help.

Afrifa was found nearby "loitering" in an alleyway and arrested.

At Harrow Crown Court on Thursday, November 11, she was convicted of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and sentenced.

Afrifa was jailed for 14 years with a three-year licence period extension.

Detective Constable Tom Dawood, the investigating officer, said: "The victim suffered horrific and extensive injuries at the hands of Afrifa and has endured months of surgeries and hospital visits since the attack.

"I am pleased that Afrifa has been brought to justice for her horrific crime and will now serve a significant custodial sentence."

