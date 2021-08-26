Published: 4:19 PM August 26, 2021

Phoebe Hing, 21, Liam O'Neill, 22 and Toni Thompson, 26, have been jailed following a "cruel and sickening" assault in Brent. - Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

Three people who held a woman captive for hours while subjecting her to violent assaults and depraved acts have been jailed.

Toni Thompson, 26, and Phoebe Hing, 21, lured their 27-year-old victim to a Harlesden flat before subjecting her to the degrading ordeal on October 31 in 2019.

The assaults were filmed by a third-defendant, Liam O'Neill, 22, and the videos were later posted on the defendants' Snapchat accounts.

The victim was made to lick yoghurt from the floor and ingest washing up liquid. Her face was sprayed with mould and food was poured over her head.

Her trousers were pulled down and the defendants placed frozen vegetables between her bare legs and poked her with blunt scissors.

A dirty nappy was placed on the victim’s head, her hair was cut, and her eyebrows shaven off.

Toni Thompson, 26, of Harlesden was sentenced to two years imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. - Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

During the attack the victim was punched, kicked and put in a cold shower while fully clothed. She was then made to hoover the flat.

After five hours, the victim was allowed to leave but was threatened with further violence if she told police.

Despite the threats, she reported the ordeal some days later.

Phoebe Hing, 21, of Willesden in Brent was sentenced to two years imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. - Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

O'Neill, from Harlesden, was arrested on November 14 in 2019 and Thompson, also from Harlesden, was arrested on November 24.

Hing, from Willesden, was arrested on December 3 and the three defendants were sentenced on August 26 at Harrow Crown Court.

Thompson and Hing were both sentenced to two years imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

O'Neill was given a two year jail sentence after previously pleading guilty to intentionally encouraging or assisting in the commission of an offence.

An indefinite restraining order prohibiting the defendants from contacting the victim has also been put in place.

Liam O'Neill, 22, of Harlesden, was given a two year jail sentence after previously pleading guilty to intentionally encouraging or assisting in the commission of an offence. - Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

Senior Crown Prosecutor Raj Clare said videos of the attack showed "Thompson and Hing took pleasure in controlling and degrading the victim" while O'Neil did not once try to intervene or stop the abuse.

Mr Clare added: “This was an unprovoked, cruel and sickening attack on a woman by people that she considered to be her friends. The entire horrific episode was aimed at bullying and humiliating the victim."

He praised the victim for her bravery in reporting the crime.