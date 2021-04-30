Woman jailed after attacking disabled Harlesden man

Published: 12:58 PM April 30, 2021

A woman who attacked a Harlesden man with learning difficulties has been jailed for 35 months.

A woman who attacked a Harlesden man with learning difficulties has been jailed for 35 months.

Janelle James, 38, of no fixed address, "purposely" targeted the 49-year-old victim on three separate occasions between July and November 2020.

In the first incident she barged into his sheltered housing accommodation in Harlesden intending to steal from his room, the Criminal Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

On another occasion she threw a bottle at his support worker.

In a third incident James hit the defenceless victim.

James was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday (April 29), ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge and given a restraining order stopping her from contacting the victim.

She had previously pleaded guilty to one count of burglary with intent to steal and two counts of assault by beating.

Emma Antonelli, from the CPS, said: “Janelle James knew her victim had learning difficulties and that is exactly why she targeted him, hoping to fund her long-term drug addiction.

“Her actions were aggressive and cruel – and they were caught on CCTV leaving her with little choice but to plead guilty.

“I hope this conviction gives other victims of crime the courage to come forward and see their offenders brought to justice.”







