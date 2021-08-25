Woman arrested after police seize Beretta handgun in Willesden
- Credit: Met Police
A woman has been arrested after police found a hand gun while searching a Willesden address.
Officers, including armed police, entered an address on Colney Road on Tuesday (August 24).
While searching the address officers found and seized a Beretta handgun, Scotland Yard said.
A 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm at the scene.
She was taken into custody at a west London police station and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
You may also want to watch:
The Met said it continues to seize more firearms than ever before amid a continued crackdown on violent crime.
A total of 450 firearms were seized in 2020/2021 compared with 366 recovered in the previous financial year.
Most Read
- 1 Three guilty of 'random' murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale
- 2 Injuries in QPR squad ahead of Coventry City clash
- 3 Brent Council to rehome Afghan refugees in recognition of support for the British Army
- 4 Woman arrested after police seize Beretta handgun in Willesden
- 5 Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died, aged 80
- 6 Man says fire that killed his wife was desperate attempt at communication
- 7 Double murder: CCTV footage released of man sought by police
- 8 Cricklewood pensioner fined after thieves steal blue badge ticket
- 9 Steward who stole lanyards, wristbands for Euro 2020 final avoids jail
- 10 Call for teams for football tournament in memory of Josh Hanson
The trend is set to continue with 98 firearms seized in the first quarter of this financial year compared with 92 for the same period the previous year.
Det Insp Dean Grafton, added: "Officers are working relentlessly to identify and detain violent offenders and seize dangerous weapons from the streets of London and out of our communities.
"The Met continues to deliver on its promise to make London a hostile place for the supply and transport of firearms."