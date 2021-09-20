Published: 10:51 AM September 20, 2021

Police are appeal to trace four witnesses after a pensioner was allegedly raped in a Neasden park.

A 69-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Neasden Recreation Ground on July 31 at around 6.30pm.

A man who was arrested on August 7 has been charged with rape and possession of an offensive weapon.

The victim is believed to have spoken to three women shortly afterwards who were at the outdoor gym at the time and a male jogger who was running in the park at the time, police said.

The jogger is described as black, in his 30s, and the females as being about 19.

Two of the females were wearing hijabs and the other was short, wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

Detectives investigating this incident would like to trace and speak to these people as they may be key witnesses.

Det Insp Richard Lewsley said: "We would really like to speak to these four people as they spoke to the woman and they may have some key information to help this investigation.

"I would urge them, or anyone who was in Neasden Recreation Ground at around 6.30pm on 31 July, to come forward and contact police."

Anyone in the area at the time should contact police on 101 and provide reference CAD 2309/05Aug/21 so an officer can call them back.

Alternatively, email NW-PublicProtectionRASSO@met.police.uk and including a telephone number.