Appeal after alleged sexual assault on board train from Wembley station
- Credit: BTP
Do you recognise this man?
A man - who was either drunk or under the influence of drugs - boarded a train at Wembley station at 10.10pm on Tuesday July 6, according to the British Transport Police (BTP).
During the journey, he approached a woman who was travelling alone, allegedly sexually assaulted her then got off the train at Solihull station in the West Midlands.
CCTV images have been released by officers investigating the alleged attack on board the train which was travelling from London to Birmingham Moor Street.
The BTP believes the man shown may have information which could help in their probe.
You may also want to watch:
If you recognise him or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Catholic secondary school in Harlesden changes name after 133 years
- 2 A sense of optimism surrounds QPR and manager Warburton knows why
- 3 Teenager dies after moped crash in Church End
- 4 A Level Results 2021 Live: Brent results as they come in
- 5 Pedestrian taken to hospital with 'head and leg' injuries after Kilburn collision
- 6 Archive images of Wembley Park through the ages
- 7 Man admits manslaughter following Peter Petrou stabbing in Kilburn
- 8 Annie Mac to open Queen's Park Book Festival 2021
- 9 North London cooks wanted for Come Dine With Me
- 10 Brent residents could be owed £1,678 in overpaid council tax