Wembley Asda stabbing: Man in hospital, crime scene remains in place
A crime scene remains in place at an Asda in Wembley after a man was stabbed yesterday evening.
Police say the victim, aged in his 20s, was attacked at a supermarket in Forty Lane shortly before 5.30pm on Thursday (March 24).
He was rushed to hospital with stab wounds.
His condition has since been assessed as not life-threatening, but he remains in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, according to the Met.
A spokesperson said the man's family are aware and enquiries are ongoing.
A crime scene remains in place, with the car park closed off.
Police are appealing for witnesses and relevant dash cam footage.
Det Con Dawid Ratajczak from Wembley CID, who is leading the investigation, said: “Firstly I want to thank all the people who have come forward so far to speak to us about this shocking incident.
"If you have not yet spoken to police, please get in touch at the earliest opportunity.
"I would also ask motorists who were in the area to check any dashcam footage that may have captured this incident."
He added: “We understand that an incident like this will be incredible shocking to the local community and residents may see an increased police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.”
Anyone who saw what happened or has information is asked to call 101 and provide reference number CAD 5453/24Mar.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.