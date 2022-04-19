News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Wembley stadium stabbing: Harrow teenager and two other men charged

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:16 PM April 19, 2022
An aerial view of Wembley Stadium in 2017. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA

Three men were charged following a stabbing outside Wembley Stadium last month - Credit: PA

Three people have been charged after a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach outside Wembley Stadium last month.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at around 6am on March 18.

An investigation was subsequently launched, with the victim's injuries since reported as "not life-threatening".

Andrew Sealy, 22, of Hammersmith Grove, Trinay Assou, 22, of Girdlers Grove and Tyrell Alexander, 19, of Lyon Road in Harrow were all arrested following the incident.

All three have since been charged with GBH with intent.

A trial date has been set for August 22 at Kingston Crown Court.

The three have been remanded in custody until that date.

Knife Crime
London Live News
Wembley
Wembley News
Brent News
North London News

Don't Miss

Lalene, second right, with (from r-l) mum Surma, Dr Ewa Grocholski, Mohammed Ibrahim and sister Adina

Mum, 23, didn't realise she was pregnant until birth

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Neville House Winterleys in South Kilburn, one of the blocks bought by the council

More than 200 council homes to be offered after £40m deal

Adam Shaw Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
QPR's Luke Amos celebrates scoring their first goal at Huddersfield

Match Report

QPR draw positives after holding Huddersfield hopefuls

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Application submitted to build on land next to St Raphael's District Office, Pitfield Way, NW10

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved in Brent

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon