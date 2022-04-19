Three men were charged following a stabbing outside Wembley Stadium last month - Credit: PA

Three people have been charged after a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach outside Wembley Stadium last month.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at around 6am on March 18.

An investigation was subsequently launched, with the victim's injuries since reported as "not life-threatening".

Andrew Sealy, 22, of Hammersmith Grove, Trinay Assou, 22, of Girdlers Grove and Tyrell Alexander, 19, of Lyon Road in Harrow were all arrested following the incident.

All three have since been charged with GBH with intent.

A trial date has been set for August 22 at Kingston Crown Court.

The three have been remanded in custody until that date.