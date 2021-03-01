Wembley Park drug dealer who used encrypted phone network jailed

Published: 5:25 PM March 1, 2021

A criminal from Wembley Park who used an encrypted phone network to run his drugs operation has been jailed for seven years and four months.

Dylan Broderick, 26, arranged the transportation of cocaine worth around £280,000 to London and the home counties during a three-month period using the encrypted network EncroChat.

Broderick was caught following a multi-agency investigation carried out by officers from the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP), a specialist team of Met police and National Crime Agency officers.

He was arrested by OCP officers as he got into his car in the underground carpark of his flat in Exhibition Way on June 23, 2020, on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Officers searching his flat seized an EncroChat phone, as well as around £15,000 in cash and two Rolex watches worth around £40,000.

Two Rolex watches worth £40k found in Dylan Broderick's Wembley Park flat - Credit: OCP

You may also want to watch:

Messages analysed in June 2020 as part of Operation Venetic – the UK investigation into EncroChat – showed the extent of his drug-dealing operation.

Using the handle Immensescarab, Broderick sent thousands of messages plotting to transport the cocaine across the county lines, as well as images of Class A drugs.

Broderick had multiple drivers working for him to deliver the drugs, with one of the many messages stating he had several drivers in north and north west London who he rotates, and alluding to them getting caught by police due to the coronavirus lockdown.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering and was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on February 26.

Cash and drugs seized from Dylan Broderick in Wembley Park - Credit: OCP

OCP operations manager, Matt McMillan, said: “Broderick thought that by using EncroChat to plot his drug-dealing operations he would be untraceable and untouchable, living a high-end lifestyle and avoiding law enforcement.

“Unfortunately for him, he was wrong – not only did we catch him and seize his cash and luxury watches, but he has landed seven years in prison, and is now paying the price for his criminal enterprise.

“Our priority will always be protecting the public, and the damage drugs do to communities and the young people exploited as a result is significant.

“This sentence shows the OCP’s tenacity in pursuing those pulling the strings in criminal operations and the consequences of trafficking potentially deadly drugs in our communities."