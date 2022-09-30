Attempted murder arrest after woman stabbed in Wembley

A woman was stabbed in Wembley in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police were called at 1.35am on September 30 to reports of a stabbing in Mount Pleasant.

Officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics attended and a woman, in her 20s, was found with a stab wound.

She was taken to hospital, where her condition was assessed as not life threatening.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody at a north London police station.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 445/30Sep. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.