Wembley man, 18, used schoolboy to sell drug-infused sweets

A Wembley man who used a 14-year-old schoolboy to sell cannabis-infused sweets has been found guilty in court.

Silas Rose-Morris, 18, of Empire Way in Wembley, was found guilty at Harrow Crown Court on November 17 of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (MDMA) and possession of criminal property.

The court heard how Rose-Morris’s offending came to light after a 14-year-old boy reported that his life had been threatened by an adult male who was using him to sell cannabis infused sweets, known as edibles.

Sergeant PJ Jones of the North West Command Predatory Offender Unit said: “We will continue to target individuals like Rose-Morris who criminally exploit juveniles or the vulnerable, and have resources dedicated to investigating these types of crimes."

On June 25 officers raided Rose-Morris’ address and found numerous incriminating items, including mobile devices used to threaten the victim and contact other juveniles, infused sweets, MDMA tablets and cash.

Rose-Morris had earlier pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (cannabis) possession of a prohibited weapon (PAVA spray) and making malicious communications.

He was bailed and is due for sentence at the same court in February 2022.



