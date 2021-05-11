Police 'determined' to find Wembley man who failed to appear at court

Published: 10:06 AM May 11, 2021

Ridwan Ali is wanted by police after failing to appear in court - Credit: Met Police

Police are renewing appeals for information to trace a Wembley man who failed to appear at court.

Ridwan Ali, 23, whose last known address is in Northwick Road, failed to appear at Kingston Crown Court on October 30 last year.

He was due to answer two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without insurance, Scotland Yard said.

The charges relate to a road traffic collision on Garratt Lane in Wandsworth on July 21 2020.

It is now believed that he may have travelled to the Manchester area.

A warrant for Ali's arrest was issued by the court when he failed to appear.

Officers would like to speak with anyone who may have seen Ali or who knows of his whereabouts.

Det Serg Gareth Roberts, from the South West Command Unit, said: “Despite it being seven months since Ridwan Ali failed to appear at court, we remain determined to find him.

“I am certain there are people who know where he is, and I would urge them to contact us.

"I would also encourage Ali to do the right thing and attend the nearest police station.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting Cad 2347/21Jul20 or email p235964@met.police.uk.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.



