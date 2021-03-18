Wembley man charged with the murder of Sven Badzak in Kilburn
- Credit: Jasna Badzak
A Wembley man has been charged with the murder of Sven Badzak in Kilburn.
Sven, 22, was stabbed to death in Willesden Lane on February 6.
A 16-year-old boy was also stabbed and is recovering from his injuries.
Shiroh Ambersley, 20, of Matthews Close, is the second man to be charged with murdering the aspiring lawyer, who lived with his mother in Maida Vale.
Ambersley appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court yesterday (March 17), and was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow.
He was also charged with the attempted murder of the 16-year-old boy, Scotland Yard said.
Rashid Gedel, 20, of Fenman Gardens, Ilford, was arrested on March 10 and charged the same day with Sven’s murder and attempted murder of the 16-year-old boy.
He will appear in custody at Central Criminal Court on June 1.
Four other males arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation. Enquiries continue.
Anybody with information relating to this investigation should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org