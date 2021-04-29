Wembley teenager charged with murdering Ahmed Baker
Published: 10:28 AM April 29, 2021
- Credit: Met Police
A Wembley teenager has been charged with the murder of a man in Paddington.
Jaden Forde, 18, of Williams Way, Wembley will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on today (April 29) charged with murder.
Ahmed Baker was fatally stabbed in Paddington Green, at around 9.15pm on February 26.
Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended but despite their best efforts, 19-year-old Ahmed was pronounced dead at the scene at 10pm.
Officers would also like anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in this area since the evening of 26 March, to come forward with information.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD7919/26FEB.
Most Read
- 1 QPR boss Warburton deperate to keep growing as a team
- 2 'We are living like animals' says Harlesden family
- 3 Election 2021: All the candidates for mayor of London
- 4 Met Police officers charged over 'inappropriate photographs' of two dead sisters in Fryent Country Park
- 5 Neasden Temple launches emergency appeal for India
- 6 New vaccine trial at Northwick Park Hospital seeks volunteers
- 7 Multi-faith vaccination drive comes to South Kilburn
- 8 Celebrations as Kingsbury care home rated 'good' by health chiefs
- 9 The Queensbury pub issued with prohibition notice for gazebo
- 10 Wealdstone manager Maynard preparing for Yeovil Town