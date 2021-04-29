News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Wembley teenager charged with murdering Ahmed Baker

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 10:28 AM April 29, 2021   
Victim Ahmed Baker was fatally stabbed in Paddington

Victim Ahmed Baker was fatally stabbed in Paddington - Credit: Met Police

A Wembley teenager has been charged with the murder of a man in Paddington.

Jaden Forde, 18, of Williams Way, Wembley will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on today (April 29) charged with murder.

Ahmed Baker was fatally stabbed in Paddington Green, at around 9.15pm on February 26. 

Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended but despite their best efforts, 19-year-old Ahmed was pronounced dead at the scene at 10pm.

Officers would also like anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in this area since the evening of 26 March, to come forward with information.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD7919/26FEB.



Knife Crime
Brent News
Wembley News

