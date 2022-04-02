Cannabis factory believed to be cause of Wembley house blaze
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images/Gareth Full
A cannabis factory is believed to have caused a blaze in a Wembley house.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to Clayton Avenue on Thursday (March 31).
Half of the ground floor of a mid-terraced house was damaged by fire.
There were no reports of any injuries.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Cannabis factory fires can be particularly dangerous because of the way criminals use unsafe wiring to illegally obtain electricity in order to grow the plants.
"They're often in top floors or lofts which means when a fire takes hold it spreads, destroying roofs and damaging neighbouring buildings.
"Firefighters can also be exposed to risks when dealing with the fires because of bad wiring and traps at some of the properties.
Most Read
- 1 Wembley Asda stabbing: Arrest made over 'shocking' attack
- 2 Guilty: Gang smuggled £3.5m drugs from Jamaica in sweet potato deliveries
- 3 Missing Wembley schoolboy found 'safe and well'
- 4 'Terrible shame': Wembley Park Lodge could be lost forever if not restored
- 5 Cannabis factory believed to be cause of Wembley house blaze
- 6 Missing Wembley schoolboy found 'safe and well'
- 7 'Angst and anxiety': resident fears disturbed sleep after hall granted alcohol license
- 8 Travel: North London road and rail disruptions in the week ahead
- 9 Wembley Asda stabbing: Man in hospital, crime scene remains in place
- 10 Dawn Butler diagnosed with breast cancer
"It's important that people know the key signs and inform the police so that they can act swiftly to prevent these dangerous fires from happening."
The Brigade was called 11.22 and the fire was under control within the hour.
Fire crews from Wembley, Park Royal and Acton fire stations attended the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.