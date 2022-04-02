A cannabis factory was uncovered by firefighters tackling a blaze in Wembley - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images/Gareth Full

A cannabis factory is believed to have caused a blaze in a Wembley house.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to Clayton Avenue on Thursday (March 31).

Half of the ground floor of a mid-terraced house was damaged by fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Cannabis factory fires can be particularly dangerous because of the way criminals use unsafe wiring to illegally obtain electricity in order to grow the plants.

"They're often in top floors or lofts which means when a fire takes hold it spreads, destroying roofs and damaging neighbouring buildings.

"Firefighters can also be exposed to risks when dealing with the fires because of bad wiring and traps at some of the properties.

"It's important that people know the key signs and inform the police so that they can act swiftly to prevent these dangerous fires from happening."

The Brigade was called 11.22 and the fire was under control within the hour.

Fire crews from Wembley, Park Royal and Acton fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.