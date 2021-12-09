Extra officers on beat in Wembley in new town centre team

The new officers who will be patrolling in Wembley - Credit: Met Police

Wembley has extra police officers on the beat as of this week with Met Police launching their ‘town centre teams’ initiative.

The force is putting more cops in areas of high demand to carry out patrols at times when they will have the greatest impact on crime and public safety.

Wembley has been included as part of the first tranche of the project which will see 500 officers become part of the town centre teams.

Chief superintendent Sara Leach said: “We are increasing our police presence, putting officers where we know the public want to see them most.

“The new Wembley team will focus on making this area safer, tackling violent crime including violence against women and girls and dealing with antisocial behaviour.”

She added: “We want communities to regularly see and get to know their local officers, so that they have trust and confidence in them, knowing they are there to help keep them safe.”

Wembley is one of 12 areas where the teams have been launched.

