News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Extra officers on beat in Wembley in new town centre team

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 10:31 AM December 9, 2021
The new officers who will be patrolling in Wembley

The new officers who will be patrolling in Wembley - Credit: Met Police

Wembley has extra police officers on the beat as of this week with Met Police launching their ‘town centre teams’ initiative. 

The force is putting more cops in areas of high demand to carry out patrols at times when they will have the greatest impact on crime and public safety.

Wembley has been included as part of the first tranche of the project which will see 500 officers become part of the town centre teams. 

Chief superintendent Sara Leach said: “We are increasing our police presence, putting officers where we know the public want to see them most.
“The new Wembley team will focus on making this area safer, tackling violent crime including violence against women and girls and dealing with antisocial behaviour.”

She added: “We want communities to regularly see and get to know their local officers, so that they have trust and confidence in them, knowing they are there to help keep them safe.”

Wembley is one of 12 areas where the teams have been launched. 
 

Kilburn News
Wembley News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A motorcyclist died at Staples Corner Flyover, Brent on December 1 

Motorcyclist, 34, dies at Staples Corner Flyover

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Renata Acioli and Zahra Merali from Little Village Brent will welcome local families in their Wembley branch

Charity News

New Brent baby bank to support 40 families per week

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A Harlesden man has been charged in connection with sex assaults on women in Brent

Man in stable condition following collision with a van in Neasden

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Willesden Junction security threat

London Live News

'Security alert' at Willesden Junction causing severe delays on TfL network

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon