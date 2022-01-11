Silas Rose-Morris of Empire Way, Wembley was found guilty of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (MDMA) and possession of criminal property - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man from Wembley who used a 14-year-old schoolboy to sell cannabis-infused sweets will be sentenced for his crimes next month.

Silas Rose-Morris, of Empire Way, is due in court on February 23 after being found guilty of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (MDMA) in November.

The 18-year-old was also found guilty of possession of criminal property at Harrow Crown Court on November 17.

Rose-Morris had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (cannabis), possession of a prohibited weapon (PAVA spray), and to making malicious communications.

His offending came to light after a 14-year-old boy reported that his life had been threatened by an adult male who was using him to sell cannabis infused sweets, known as edibles.

On June 25 last year, police raided Rose-Morris’ address and found numerous incriminating items, including mobile devices used to threaten the victim and contact other juveniles, infused sweets, MDMA tablets and cash.