More images released after 'violence and disorder' at Euro 2020 final at Wembley

Jon King

Published: 7:38 AM July 30, 2021   
The police have released the images of 15 more people they would like to speak to in connection with 'violence and disorder' at the Euro 2020 final in Wembley. - Credit: MPS

The images of 15 more people sought in connection with "violence and disorder" at the Euro 2020 final have been released by police.

An investigation was launched by the Met's public order crime team following the game at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 11.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images should call the police on 101. - Credit: MPS

Det Sgt Matt Simpson from the team said: "We are now looking to identify a further 15 individuals following our first appeal.

"These individuals are wanted in relation to multiple different offences which led to the disorder at the Euro 2020 final."

The police launched an investigation following the final on Sunday, July 11. - Credit: MPS

Police had already linked 10 people to disturbances in Wembley and central London in an appeal launched on Saturday, July 17.

Seven have since been arrested for offences including violent disorder and grievous bodily harm.

Three more individuals not featured in the first appeal have also been arrested for crimes linked to the match.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images should call the police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC and use the reference 7858/16Jul.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers without having to give your name on 0800 555 111.

Wembley
Euro 2020
Crime
Brent News

