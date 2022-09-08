News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Man with links to Brent wanted over stolen goods investigation

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 6:13 PM September 8, 2022
Police want to trace Sofiane Oultaf, 27, who frequents Lewisham and has links to Enfield and Brent

Police have released an image and are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man with links to Brent, who is wanted in connection with handling stolen goods.

Officers want to trace Sofiane Oultaf, 27, who frequents Lewisham and has links to Enfield and Brent.

Police want to trace Sofiane Oultaf, 27, who frequents Lewisham and has links to Enfield and Brent

A large number of stolen mobile phones with an estimated value of more than £200,000 were recovered from an address in Lewisham in February. 

Oultaf was identified as a suspect and attempts have been made to arrest him, but these efforts have so far been unsuccessful, according to Scotland Yard. 

Anyone who knows of Oultaf’s whereabouts, or has information that could assist police in locating him, is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 3121/05Sep.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

