Euro 2020: Violence and security breaches at Wembley Stadium

Published: 3:46 PM July 12, 2021

England fans outside the ground after the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

Police enquiries are under way after violence and a breach of the gates marred the Euro 2020 final in Wembley.

Footage has emerged of fans stampeding Wembley Stadium to watch England's game against Italy on Sunday.

People were also seen attacking others in the stadium concourse.

Unbelievable footage of violence in Wembley tonight. A literal child gets punched by a full grown man and an Asian man is kicked repeatedly in the head by several people. Disgusting behaviour. pic.twitter.com/NLtvjgF8Fe — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) July 11, 2021

More than 65,000 people had tickets to Sunday's highly anticipated final but videos have appeared online of violence at turnstiles, with one spectator describing the scene as "hooligans, thugs, tearing down barriers and just storming Wembley".

Former England rugby international Ugo Monye, who attended the game, told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I was in the queue just trying to get in. You’re so excited, 55 years, you feel fortunate, 65,000 people there, population of 65 million. It’s a privilege, it should have been a celebration.

“But the top and tail last night was just utterly disgraceful. I was stood in the queue and next to me was a father with his two daughters and we were chatting and they couldn’t be more excited.

“But all of that excitement turned. They were frightened. The two girls were cowering, the dad was trying to do everything to protect them as we saw hooligans, thugs, tearing down barriers and just storming Wembley.

“Chucking bottles at police horses, trying to get past, whatever they could, with no care or appreciation for anyone else.”

Cllr Roxane Mashari, Brent Council's chair of the resources and public realm scrutiny committee is calling on the council to answer questions about how people without tickets were able to breach security and gain access to the stadium.

Brent Council is responsible for scrutinising all the public safety arrangements at the stadium and for issuing the safety license.

The council also chairs the Wembley Stadium advisory group.

Cllr Mashari said: “Due to serious security and safety breaches at Wembley Stadium yesterday, the independent resource and public realm scrutiny committee has requested the presence of senior council officers and Wembley stadium representatives in charge of this area to appear in front of the committee tomorrow to answer questions about security and safety preparations ahead of the match, what went wrong, how incidents were managed and what steps are being taken to ensure this can never happen again."

The Football Association says it will conduct "a full review" into how people without tickets were able to breach security and enjoy the match.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme on Monday: “We will do a full review and we will work with the police to catch anyone involved and make sure we can prevent it ever happening again.

“Anyone caught will obviously be banned and have the right action taken against them.”

Mr Bullingham said some “drunken yobs” had tried to force their way in, and added: “We run a stadium, not a fortress. We have got a fantastic security team at the stadium and they had never seen anything like it.”

He apologised to any supporter whose experience had been affected as a result of the security breach.

The Metropolitan Police said there had been 49 arrests connected to the match for a variety of offences.

The force also reported 19 officers were injured as they confronted “volatile” crowds.

In relation to videos posted online a Met spokesperson said: "We are aware of a video appearing to show an assault at Wembley Stadium on the evening of Sunday, 11 July.

"Enquiries are under way and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101."

Brent Council has been contacted for comment.

Additional reporting by Jamie Gardner, PA.