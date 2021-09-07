News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Mentally ill man admits killing Anthony Higgins in Wembley

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 10:38 AM September 7, 2021   
Anthony Higgins, 62. Picture: Claudette Brown

Anthony Higgins, 62. Picture: Claudette Brown - Credit: Archant

A mentally ill man has pleaded guilty to bludgeoning his Wembley neighbour to death with a traditional African wood carving.

Victor Osei, 41, picked up the wall ornament depicting a woman’s head at his flat in Barnhill Road and inflicted severe head injuries to 62-year-old Anthony Higgins.

Police were called to Priestly House just after 10am on September 12, 2020 following reports a man had been assaulted.

Father-of-two Mr Higgins, a former security guard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memorial to Anthony Higgins, stabbed to death in Wembley. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Memorial to Anthony Higgins, stabbed to death in Wembley. Picture: Nathalie Raffray - Credit: Archant

On Friday (September 3), Osei appeared at the Old Bailey by video link.

He denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

You may also want to watch:

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said the plea was accepted by the Crown in light of two expert reports on his mental state.

He said Osei had been suffering from paranoid schizophrenia which impacted upon the way he behaved of the day of the killing. This saw the charge of murder dropped. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Controversial Wembley Park development could be thrown out by housing minister
  2. 2 Vote for your favourite hospitality venue in Brent
  3. 3 Robert Jenrick hails Brent Cross development as 'model' for UK
  1. 4 Mentally ill man admits killing Anthony Higgins in Wembley
  2. 5 Man guilty of killing wife in fire he started in Harlesden house
  3. 6 Horrific five-hour Snapchat assault saw woman forced to drink detergent and lick yoghurt from floor
  4. 7 When do the clocks go back in 2021?
  5. 8 Portraits of stars connected to Wembley launches in Brent Museum & Archives
  6. 9 Simon Greenberg: Spurs fan, Arsenal bane and Chelsea's 'man of trust'
  7. 10 Motorist threw drink and sandwich at Brent enforcement officer in Kingsbury

The victim’s family, who attended court, had been consulted and the matter considered carefully, Mr Glasgow added.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC adjourned sentencing to September 8.

Additional reporting by Emily Pinnick PA

Brent News
Wembley News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Watford's Andre Gray (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky

Queens Park Rangers

Deadline Day: QPR sign forward Andre Gray on loan from Watford

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Police officer holding hand cuffs.

Knife Crime

Double murder investigation: Man arrested

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Stonebridge fire victim Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons. Picture: Met Police

‘We bear no ill will’: Family of murdered Denise Keane-Simmons make...

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Beretta handgun found while police were searching an address in Conley Road Willesden.

Gun crime

Woman arrested after police seize Beretta handgun in Willesden

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon