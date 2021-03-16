News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man arrested after reports of two sexual assaults in Cricklewood

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:37 AM March 16, 2021   
Cricklewood Broadway

Man arrested after two women were sexually assaulted in Cricklewood - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested after two women reported being sexually assaulted in Cricklewood.

Police were called to Cricklewood Broadway shortly after 11am on March 13 to a report of a sexual assault on a woman.

Richard Rowland, who runs Cricklewood News Network, said he spoke to the woman who reported the alleged incident.

He said the incident allegedly took place outside Tesco on the Broadway.

As officers were on scene with the woman, another report was received of a woman sexually assaulted in nearby Ashford Road, Scotland Yard said.

An area search was conducted and a 41-year-old man was arrested a short time later.

He was taken into custody and was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act.



