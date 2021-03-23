Wembley police seeking man who followed two 12-year-old schoolgirls
- Credit: Google
Wembley police are linking two incidents where two 12-year-old girls were followed by a man who "grabbed" one of them by the arm.
On March 11 a 12-year-old girl was followed by a man in Dobbin Close, Harrow, at around 2.10pm.
She managed to lose him near to Belmont Circle, police said.
Five days later on March 16 at a second 12-year-old girl was approached by a man on Neasden Lane at 4.20pm.
He grabbed her arm before running off.
You may also want to watch:
In both cases, the suspect is described as white, slim , about 25 years of age, and was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, and blue facemask.
Schools in the vicinity have been advised of the two incidents and general safety advice has been provided.
DI Jonny Newell, from the North West Command, said: “I know that parents and local residents will be rightly concerned about these incidents, but I would like to reassure them that we are carrying out a number of enquiries in an attempt to trace this individual and continue to provide enhanced patrols within the area.
Most Read
- 1 Police continue Wembley murder investigation after footage emerges
- 2 Teenager denies murdering two sisters in Fryent Country Park
- 3 Harlesden hit-and-run victim named as Michael Stapleton
- 4 Wembley man charged with the murder of Sven Badzak in Kilburn
- 5 Covid One Year On: Northwick Park Hospital medics ride the waves
- 6 'Attempted abductions' of teenage girls in Kilburn and Kentish Town
- 7 Amazon Fresh opens grocery store in Wembley Park
- 8 Schoolgirls in Brent urged to travel in groups when walking home
- 9 Father wishes to speak to Met Commissioner on 25th anniversary of son's death
- 10 'This can't go on': Mother appeals over daughter's attempted abduction
"I would encourage anyone with specific concerns or who wishes to report a similar incident to approach a police officer or make contact via 101.
"In an emergency always call 999.”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting CAD 5171/16MAR21.