Published: 3:52 PM October 19, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM October 19, 2021
Two teenagers have been arrested following a reported assault on a police community support officer (PCSO).
The Met said the PCSO was assaulted while on duty in Bridge Road on October 18 at around 3.50pm.
Two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and remain in custody, Scotland Yard said.
A video has been widely circulated on Twitter, purporting to show the incident.
A Met spokesperson said: "The PCSO was not seriously injured and is being provided with welfare support by the Met.
"Enquiries into the circumstances continue."
