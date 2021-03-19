'Attempted abductions' of teenage girls in Kilburn and Kentish Town

Published: 6:17 PM March 19, 2021

Police appeal after 'attempted abductions' of two teenage girls in Camden - Credit: Met Police

Police are seeking witnesses of "two possible attempted abductions" of teenage girls in Camden.

A 16-year-old girl was walking along Lady Margaret Road, in Kentish Town, on Tuesday (March 16) at around 4pm when she noticed a grey or silver car driving slowly alongside her.

The driver leaned out and attempted to grab her arm but she was able to run away into a neighbouring street, police said.

Two days later, also at around 4pm, a 14-year-old girl was walking along Messina Avenue, in Kilburn, when she was approached by a male driving a grey/silver car, possibly a Toyota Prius, "who offered her a lift and persisted in his offers despite her very clearly saying no", added Scotland Yard.

The car drove off after an unknown man walking down the street, confronted the driver and told him to leave the girl alone.

You may also want to watch:

The driver is described as male, possibly Asian or Middle Eastern in appearance, who spoke with a British accent and had a scruffy black beard.

Det Con Stuart Day, of the Central North Command Unit, said: “We are very keen to hear from anyone who has information that could help to identify this suspect, or from anyone who thinks they may have been approached by him.

“Local patrols and dedicated schools officers have been made aware and more officers will be carrying out after school patrols in the coming days.

“Anyone who is approached by this male is urged to first remove themselves to a place of safety before dialling 999.“

Anyone who has information that could identify him or his vehicle should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD4800/16MAR.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.