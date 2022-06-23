Two charged after police discharge taser during Kingsbury vehicle stop
- Credit: Google Maps
Two men arrested last week following a vehicle stop during which a taser was discharged by police have been charged.
Armed officers stopped a car in Church Lane, near the junction with Lavender Avenue, at 6am last Thursday morning (June 16).
Taser was used by police during the stop; a firearm was recovered from the vehicle.
Two male occupants of the vehicle - Shyeem Dino Williamson, 20, and Micah Whitely, 19 - were arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.
The pair, both from Brent, were charged the following day with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
They appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court later that same day, June 17.
Further information is awaited on their next court hearing.
A woman also arrested at the scene has since been bailed pending further enquiries.