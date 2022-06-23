Armed officers stopped a car on Church Lane, near the junction with Lavender Avenue, last Thursday morning (June 16) - Credit: Google Maps

Two men arrested last week following a vehicle stop during which a taser was discharged by police have been charged.

Armed officers stopped a car in Church Lane, near the junction with Lavender Avenue, at 6am last Thursday morning (June 16).

Taser was used by police during the stop; a firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

Two male occupants of the vehicle - Shyeem Dino Williamson, 20, and Micah Whitely, 19 - were arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

The pair, both from Brent, were charged the following day with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

They appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court later that same day, June 17.

Further information is awaited on their next court hearing.

A woman also arrested at the scene has since been bailed pending further enquiries.