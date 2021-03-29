Two 17-year-old boys shot and stabbed in Kingsbury

Published: 10:59 AM March 29, 2021

Two boys, 17, remain in hospital after being shot and stabbed in Kingsbury Road - Credit: David Nathan

Two teenagers remain in hospital after being shot and stabbed in Kingsbury.

Emergency services, including armed police officers, were scrambled to Kingsbury Road at around 11.40pm on Saturday (March 27) to reports of shots being fired.

Two boys, both aged 17, were found with gunshot and stab injuries.

Both were taken to hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

A third male sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention, they added.

You may also want to watch:

Detectives from the Met's Trident team are leading the investigation.

There have been no arrests.

Anybody with information or dashcam footage of the incident should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 8883/27Mar.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.