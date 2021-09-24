Published: 10:59 AM September 24, 2021

Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Wegbe in South Kilburn.

Jeffrey, 26, was attacked in Hansel Road and was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at 12.20am on August 12 last year.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday (September 20) and a 36-year-old man on September 15, both on suspicion of murder.

They have been released under investigation.

The Met has offered a £20,000 reward for an information that leads to a conviction.

Appealing to the public, Det Insp James Howarth said:

“These arrests show that our investigation continues to make progress, despite the time that has passed since Jeffrey’s murder," he said.

“We recently announced a £20,000 reward that is available for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the people responsible for Jeffrey’s murder.

"I would reiterate my appeal to all members of the community to help me bring Jeffrey’s killers to justice.

“Though time has passed our desire to catch the people responsible for the attack on Jeffrey remains undiminished as these recent arrests demonstrate."

Jeffrey’s family said in a statement: “Our beloved Jeffrey was killed on that Wednesday morning in what can only be described as a senseless violent attack.

"Understandably, we are distraught by the news and ask that you keep us all in your thoughts and prayers.

"We would also like to say a huge thank you to the family, police and wider community for all their support.”

Anyone with information should call the Incident Room on 0208 358 0300, quoting Operational Shadwell.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or call 101 ref CAD 140/12Aug2020. Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 though they will not be eligible for the £20,000 reward on offer from police.