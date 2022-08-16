Three men have been found guilty of murder following a fatal shooting two years ago in Brent.

None of the three men fired the shots killing 27-year-old Billy McCullagh but they were found to have joined their "associate", the victim, in a gunfight with a rival gang.

Adel Yussuf, of Rainborough Close, Wembley; Issa Seed, of no fixed address; and Daniel Mensah, of Chatsworth Road, Brent, were all found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Daniel Mensah, of Chatsworth Road, Brent, was found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Detective Inspector Tom Williams, who led the investigation, said: “This has been an extremely complex and distinctly unique investigation. At the centre of it is Billy McCullagh who was fatally wounded after being shot and left to die in the street by both his so-called friends and those who fired the shots.

“I am not here to judge his motivation for driving with Yussuf, Seed and Mensah into a rival gang area with the intention of engaging in violence – the sad fact is that a man has lost his life in horrific circumstances.

“However, it does serve as a stark reminder of the futility of those who engage in violence; the consequences can be devastating and the outcome of your actions often down to sheer chance. Billy McCullagh’s family have been left to deal with the devastating aftermath of his murder, knowing that his decision to go on a ride-out led to his own death.”

Adel Yussuf, of Rainborough Close, Wembley was found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Early in the morning of July 16, 2020, Yussuf, Seed, Mensah and McCullagh intended to drive a stolen Land Rover from St Raphael’s Estate, Brent, to the nearby Stonebridge Estate.

They were in possession of at least two firearms and intended to attack members of a rival gang.

At 3am they located a large group around Windrush Road and "numerous" shots were fired from both sides.

McCullagh, who had got out of the car, was shot twice and Seed was shot in the leg. The Land Rover drove off at speed leaving McCullagh on the street.

Yussuf, Seed, and Mensah drove back to St Raphael’s Estate to cover their tracks and an associate, Leeban Farah, of Wideford Drive, Romford, took Seed to hospital.

Farah returned to the stolen Land Rover and set it on fire to destroy any evidence. He was apprehended by police who had been called to the scene.

Issa Seed, of no fixed address was found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life - Credit: Metropolitan Police

While the car was torched, Mensah contacted a further associate, George Orji, of Bentham Walk, Wembley, who took possession of one of the firearms.

The police found two handguns, a silencer and a paintball gun at a venue visited by Orji and determined that two of the cartridges recovered at the scene of McCullagh’s murder had been fired from the weapons.

None of the injuries sustained by McCullagh matched bullets from those guns.

Leeban Farah, of Wideford Drive, Romford, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice - Credit: Metropolitan Police

DI Williams said: “While these convictions bring this aspect of the investigation to a close, it still leaves a significant part open. We have not identified the person or persons responsible for firing the shots that killed Billy McCullagh. We will continue to pursue lines of enquiry and will work tirelessly to find those responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who can provide information to get in contact with officers; if you do not feel confident speaking to police then you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers. They do not ask for your identify and will not attempt to trace your call or email.”

Farah was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Orji was found guilty of possession of an imitation firearm with intent. He had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm.

George Orji, of Bentham Walk, Wembley, was found guilty of possession of an imitation firearm with intent - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A 30-year-old woman charged with possession of a prohibited firearm was found not guilty.

The proceedings at the Old Bailey concluded on Monday (August 15) and the venue and date for sentencing will be announced in due course.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers.org