News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Three men charged with attempted murder following Wembley shooting 

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:49 PM November 10, 2021
Updated: 1:01 PM November 10, 2021
Hillfield Avenue, Wembley, where shots were fired on October 30, 2021

Hillfield Avenue, Wembley, where shots were fired on October 30, 2021 - Credit: Google

Three men have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Wembley at the end of last month.

A 30-year-old man remains in a critical, but stable, condition after shots were fired in Hillfield Avenue on October 30.

Jerome Manning, 34, of Bridge Road in Neasden, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm, acquiring ammunition without a certificate and possession of a Class B drug on Monday (November 8).

He appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court yesterday (November 9).

Meanwhile Anthony Wabali, 35, of Hermitage Lane in Barnet, appeared before the same court on November 4 charged with attempted murder.

You may also want to watch:

Shea Williams, 29, of Cedar Road in Willesden Green, was arrested on November 1.

He was was later charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm, acquiring ammunition without a certificate and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Most Read

  1. 1 Willesden Yogi spreads peace and resilience at COP26 in Glasgow
  2. 2 Boris Johnson and Priti Patel visit Neasden to mark Diwali
  3. 3 Three teenagers jailed for 'senseless' murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale
  1. 4 20 of the best places for fish and chips in north London
  2. 5 ULEZ anomaly at Wembley Ikea meaning no £12.50-a-day emission fee
  3. 6 Queen's Park school needs answer on controversial 3G pitch
  4. 7 Filthy phone boxes in Brent hotspot for drug dealing and prostitution say councillors
  5. 8 Brent cabinet approves 150 council home construction in Alperton
  6. 9 Three men charged with attempted murder following Wembley shooting 
  7. 10 Homeless teen's victory over Brent Council's 'unlawful' housing policy

He appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on November 3.

All three men have all been remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on December 1.

A further two men arrested at the scene - aged 32 and 25 respectively - have been released under investigation.

London Live
Gun crime
Wembley News
Brent News
Kilburn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nottingham Forest's Djed Spence (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Moses Odubajo (right) battle for the

Queens Park Rangers

QPR could be without defensive duo for trip to Blackpool

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Windmill Court is in Kilburn (Pic credit Google Streeview)

Closure order slapped on Kilburn estate

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Bonfire Night fireworks at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: TANYA KNIGHT

Bonfire Night

Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend 

Juliette Fevre, William Mata and Holly Chant

Logo Icon
Man and girl, 16, arrested after loaded guns and ammunition found

Cricklewood man charged with raping a woman in Golders Green

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon