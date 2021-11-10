Hillfield Avenue, Wembley, where shots were fired on October 30, 2021 - Credit: Google

Three men have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Wembley at the end of last month.

A 30-year-old man remains in a critical, but stable, condition after shots were fired in Hillfield Avenue on October 30.

Jerome Manning, 34, of Bridge Road in Neasden, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm, acquiring ammunition without a certificate and possession of a Class B drug on Monday (November 8).

He appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court yesterday (November 9).

Meanwhile Anthony Wabali, 35, of Hermitage Lane in Barnet, appeared before the same court on November 4 charged with attempted murder.

Shea Williams, 29, of Cedar Road in Willesden Green, was arrested on November 1.

He was was later charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm, acquiring ammunition without a certificate and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on November 3.

All three men have all been remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on December 1.

A further two men arrested at the scene - aged 32 and 25 respectively - have been released under investigation.