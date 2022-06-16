News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Three arrested and taser discharged during vehicle stop in Kingsbury

Cash Boyle

Published: 9:17 AM June 16, 2022
Three arrested during taser incident in Kingsbury

Two male occupants of the vehicle were arrested and taken to hospital for treatment, while one detained female occupant remains in custody at a local police station - Credit: PA

Three people have been arrested following a vehicle stop in Kingsbury during which a taser was discharged by police.

At approximately 6.00am this morning - Thursday, June 16 - armed officers stopped a car in Church Lane, near the junction with Lavender Avenue.

Taser was used by police during the stop; a firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

Two male occupants of the vehicle were arrested and taken to hospital for treatment - an update is awaited on their condition.

A female occupant also arrested has since been taken to a local police station where she remains in custody.

Road closures remain in place.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

