Three people have been arrested following a vehicle stop in Kingsbury during which a taser was discharged by police.

At approximately 6.00am this morning - Thursday, June 16 - armed officers stopped a car in Church Lane, near the junction with Lavender Avenue.



Taser was used by police during the stop; a firearm was recovered from the vehicle.



Two male occupants of the vehicle were arrested and taken to hospital for treatment - an update is awaited on their condition.

A female occupant also arrested has since been taken to a local police station where she remains in custody.



Road closures remain in place.



Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.