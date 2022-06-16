Three arrested and taser discharged during vehicle stop in Kingsbury
Published: 9:17 AM June 16, 2022
- Credit: PA
Three people have been arrested following a vehicle stop in Kingsbury during which a taser was discharged by police.
At approximately 6.00am this morning - Thursday, June 16 - armed officers stopped a car in Church Lane, near the junction with Lavender Avenue.
Taser was used by police during the stop; a firearm was recovered from the vehicle.
Two male occupants of the vehicle were arrested and taken to hospital for treatment - an update is awaited on their condition.
A female occupant also arrested has since been taken to a local police station where she remains in custody.
Road closures remain in place.
Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.