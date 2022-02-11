Third man charged after stabbing and double shooting
- Credit: Google
Three men from Brent have now been charged following a stabbing and double shooting in Park Royal.
Police found two men injured after being called to Standard Road shortly before 5.30am on November 6 last year.
The Met said a 28-year-old was shot in the chest and stabbed in the back, while a 31-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.
Both were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which were not life-threatening.
Detectives investigating the incident charged a man in the early hours of this morning (Friday, February 11).
Alexander Quartey, 28, of Brent, is accused of conspiracy to murder and possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
He will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today.
Two brothers, also from Brent, were charged in connection with the investigation in November.
Jahni Thomas, 27, and Jahmarley Thomas, 23, are facing two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
They are both due to appear at Isleworth Crown Court next Friday - February 18.