Wanted drug dealer jailed after police seize combat knives in Willesden

Published: 1:54 PM February 18, 2021

Tereece Ellis was wanted since September last year. - Credit: Met Police

A drug dealer has been jailed for a year and and eight months after a police raid found knives, cash, cannabis and drugs paraphernalia at a home in Willesden.

Tereece Ellis had been wanted by police since September 2020, when his DNA was found on a discarded knife from a stop and search, and also from November that year in relation to drugs possession.

Officers from the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce launched an investigation, Operation Revati, to track Ellis down.

As part of this, the Met Police seized cannabis, drug paraphernalia, £3,390 in cash and two large combat knives during a drugs warrant in Willesden on December 3.

Combat knives were seized during Tereece Ellis' arrest. - Credit: Met Police

Ellis was arrested at the address and charged on December 4.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession of criminal property and failure to appear at court at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on December 5.

He was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on February 18 to one year and eight months’ imprisonment, with the court ordering he forfeits the £3,100 recovered during his arrest.

Police Sgt Purvak Vora, of the Violent Crime Taskforce, said: “This operation highlights our dedication to relentlessly pursue high harm offenders and bring them to justice.

“It also demonstrates that violence and drugs go hand in hand, which is why investigations into those intent on supplying drugs are so important in our continued efforts to drive down violent crime."

