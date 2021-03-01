Two teenagers stabbed in Kilburn and South Hampstead in separate attacks

Published: 11:25 AM March 1, 2021 Updated: 11:31 AM March 1, 2021

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy remain in hospital after separate attacks in Kilburn and South Hampstead.

Emergency services were called to Kilburn High Road at 9.50pm on Sunday (February 28) to a 19-year-old who had been stabbed.

@MPSBrent said on Twitter: "The victim's condition is not thought to be life-threatening. No arrest yet."

We're investigating the stabbing of a 19yo man at 9.50pm on Sunday in #Kilburn High Road #NW6. The victim's condition is not thought to be life-threatening. No arrest yet. Witnesses pls call 101 ref 7382/28feb or contact @CrimestoppersUK — Brent MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBrent) March 1, 2021

A 17-year-old boy was found with stab injuries following a separate attack in nearby Rowley Way earlier that day.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 1.40pm on Sunday.

The victim was taken to hospital, where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

A spokesperson said: "At this stage there have been no arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

"A crime scene was in place but has since been closed."

A Section 60 was authorised to cover Kilburn, Queen's Park, Brondesbury Park, Kensal Green, Child's Hill, Willesden Green and Harlesden in response to serious violence between 11pm until 7am this morning (March 1).

The order gives police additional powers to conduct stop and search on individuals within the area covered.

Anyone with information about the stabbings should call police on 101, using CAD 7382/28feb for the Kilburn incident and CAD 3800/28 Feb for the Rowley Way incident.

Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



