Teenager denies murdering two sisters in Fryent Country Park

Emily Pennick -Press Association

Published: 10:02 AM March 12, 2021   
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

A teenager has pleaded not guilty to murder after two sisters were stabbed to death in a Kingsbury park.

Danyal Hussein, 19, is accused of stabbing Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, multiple times in Fryent Country Park in the early hours of Saturday, June 6 last year.

Social worker Bibaa, from Brent, and photographer Nicole, from Harrow, had met friends to celebrate Bibaa's birthday.

Their bodies were found together minutes from the Valley Drive entrance of the park on June 7.

Mr Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, was arrested at his home on July 1 and charged with double murder and possessing a knife.

At a hearing at the Old Bailey on March 11, attended by members of the sisters’ family, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Mr Hussein, who is in custody, will go on trial before Mrs Justice Whipple from June 7.

The Old Bailey trial is due to go on for up to three weeks.

