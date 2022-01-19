A 17-year-old reportedly resisted being grabbed by a man near Harrow College in Lowlands Road, Harrow - Credit: Google Maps

Pupils have been warned to be "vigilant" after a man attempted to grab a teenager and pull him towards a car.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident at around 3.40pm last Thursday - January 13 - in Lowlands Road, Harrow.

Police said a 17-year-old boy reported that an adult man attempted to "grab him and pull him towards a stationary car".

The teenager resisted and the car drove off without him.

Officers from the Met’s North West BCU are making enquiries to establish the circumstances and identify the person responsible, police said.

The alleged offence took place near several schools, including Harrow College and Harrow High School.

An email sent by John Lyon School on Monday - January 17 - claimed the victim was a Harrow College pupil.

The message said there is "nothing to suggest that any other parties may be at risk" and this was an "isolated incident".

"Nevertheless, the school will be letting pupils know and encouraging them to be vigilant and I would ask, please, for you to do the same", it read.

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6176/13Jan.