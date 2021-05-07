Breaking
Teen charged with killing 21-year-old man in Brent Cross
- Credit: Met Police
A Kingsbury teenager has been charged with murdering a 21-year-old man in the Brent Cross Shopping Centre.
Gedeon Ngwendema was stabbed to death in the centre on May 4.
Bhoniefas Rexson, 18, of Buck Lane, is due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today (May 7) charged with murder and possession of a pointed or bladed article in a public place, Scotland Yard said.
He was arrested on Tuesday evening (May 4) .
Police were called to the centre at 6.45pm on Tuesday following reports of a group of males fighting.
They found 21-year-old Gedeon who had been stabbed.
Officers and members of the public carried out first aid, and the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance were called.
Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, Gedeon died at the scene.
Two men also arrested in connection with Gedeon’s murder have been bailed pending further enquiries.
A 22-year-old man was arrested near the scene on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and affray.
A 20-year-old man was arrested the following day (May 5) at his home address in Harrow on suspicion of murder.
Both have since been bailed to return to a north London police station at a date in early June.
Detectives continue to investigate and are appealing for anyone with information to call the incident room on 0208 358 1010 or 101, providing the reference CAD 6136/04MAY.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.
Information can also be provided digitally via UK Police Major Incident Public Reporting Site.