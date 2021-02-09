Teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering Sven Badzak in Kilburn

Published: 2:31 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 2:35 PM February 9, 2021

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the "unprovoked" murder of a 22-year-old man in Kilburn.

Sven Badzak, 22, was stabbed to death in a "horrific attack" outside Bagel Baby in Willesden Lane at around 5.40pm on Saturday (February 6) having been out to buy orange juice for his mum.

A post-mortem examination carried out on February 8 confirmed he died of multiple stab wounds.

A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday (February 9) and remains in custody at an east London police station, Scotland Yard said.

Emergency services were called at 5.40pm on Saturday afternoon and despite efforts to save Sven he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old male was also found suffering stab injuries after fleeing into a shop on Willesden Lane.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Det Chf Insp Mark Wrigley, said: “A young man has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances and we are doing everything we can to find those responsible.

"We have been carrying out enquiries, and after reviewing CCTV from the area, we are confident that Sven and his friend were the victims of an unprovoked assault by a group of males.

“As the group chased the pair, Sven and his friend became separated. Sven fell to the ground and was attacked by a number of the group. His friend was also attacked but managed to seek help in a nearby shop and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

“Our thoughts are with both families of these victims and I want to assure them that we will support them throughout this investigation and that my team of highly experienced officers will be working tirelessly to locate and apprehend those responsible for this horrific attack."

Sven's grieving mother told this paper her son was "polite, charming and charismatic".

"He was the kind of person that the entire neighbourhood knew him. If he met anyone, he'd ask how they were doing. He was very caring, very kind," Jasna said.

DCI Wrigley appealed to anyone who was in or around the Willesden Lane and Kilburn High Road on February 6 and may have witnessed anything to get in touch.

Any motorists are asked to check dash cam footage in case they captured that could help the investigation.

Call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb.