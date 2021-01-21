Appeal after woman hit on the head and sexually assaulted in Sudbury

Published: 5:07 PM January 21, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young woman was hit on the head and sexually assaulted in Wembley by a stranger.

At around 11.40pm on November 4, an 18-year-old woman was making her way home from Sudbury Town station to Wembley High Road after being out with friends.

While waiting for a bus, she entered Barham Park to throw litter in a bin.

She was approached from behind by a man who struck her on the head and sexually assaulted her, Scotland Yard said.

The woman made her way to Wembley police station, where she reported the attack and was provided support by specially trained officers.

The suspect is a white man, wearing a dark tracksuit with a logo of three lions on it.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault to come forward.

They would also like to speak with anyone who may have captured the suspect walking to or from the park on their dashcam.

Det Con Mary Fenton, from the North West BCU, said: “I want to reassure the public that incidents of this nature are very rare.

"My colleagues and I have been working tirelessly to identify an offender since the date this was reported, and police have increased their patrols of that area.

"If anyone has any useful information that may assist us in our enquiries, please come forward.”

Contact officers at the NW BCU via 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.