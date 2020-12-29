Emergency staff assaulted after fireworks were set off in shop

Published: 1:15 PM December 29, 2020

A teenager has been sentenced to a 12-month detention and training order after pleading guilty to multiple offences, including seven assaults on emergency workers.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Brent Youth Court on December 16.

Insp Sammi Elfituri, from the North West BCU, said: “This young person’s behaviour towards police officers, hospital staff, teachers and other members of the local community over the last few months has been utterly unacceptable and has caused harm and injury to those simply doing their jobs.

“We will always look to bring those who assault our staff to justice and deal robustly with those who cause harm, injury and damage.

"Abuse and assault on emergency workers is never acceptable in any circumstances.

“I am glad that the court has sent out a strong message in this case with a custodial sentence to protect both emergency workers and the public.”

Police were called to a supermarket in Golders Green Road on November 8, following reports that two youths were setting off fireworks inside the shop causing criminal damage, Scotland Yard said.

When officers arrived, a firework was set off towards them which the officers successfully stopped.

On November 16, police were called to a north London hospital following reports of a disturbance.

Officers were told that the teenager had assaulted members of staff as well as breaking computer and electrical equipment.

Whilst inside a police van, she threatened a police officer. Once in custody, she assaulted four police officers.

On November 26, police attended a school following reports a former pupil – who was banned from the grounds – had threatened a member of staff.

When officers approached her, she attempted to punch them, and spat in an officer’s face before damaging a police van.

The teenager was sentenced after pleading guilty to threatening to kill a police officer, seven counts of assaulting an emergency worker, assault by beating, using a firework, attempting criminal damage, two counts of criminal damage under £5,000 and using threatening and abusive words and behaviour.