Police believe this man can assist them with their investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a girl on the Jubilee line in September - Credit: BTP

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the Tube by a man who tried to add her on Snapchat, police say.

The teenager was reportedly travelling home on a Jubilee line train around 7.15pm on September 18 last year when a man got on at Wembley Park Station, sat opposite her and asked for her age.

She told him she was 14 and he asked for her username on social media app Snapchat.

The girl then moved away from the man towards the doors, ready to get off the service.

But the man allegedly followed her and said “I want to chill with you” before sexually assaulting her.

The girl got off the train at Neasden Underground Station, while the man stayed onboard.

Officers investigating the incident have released a CCTV image of a man who may have information which could assist them.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any information, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 633 of 18/09/21.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.