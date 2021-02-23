Bailed: Four men arrested in connection with Sven Badzak killing in Kilburn

Published: 11:45 AM February 23, 2021

Four men arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Sven Badzak in Kilburn have all been released on bail.

Aspiring lawyer Sven was stabbed to death in Willesden on February 6 as he went to buy a bagel.

Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on February 15 and taken to an east London police station.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on February 14 and taken to a north London police station.

Two other teenagers, aged 17 and 19, were previously arrested in connection with the death.

The four men arrested have all been bailed to return on a date in late March.

A 16-year-old boy was also found suffering stab injuries on the afternoon Sven was killed.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Anybody with information which could help the investigation is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



