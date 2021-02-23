Bailed: Four men arrested in connection with Sven Badzak killing in Kilburn
- Credit: Jasna Badzak
Four men arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Sven Badzak in Kilburn have all been released on bail.
Aspiring lawyer Sven was stabbed to death in Willesden on February 6 as he went to buy a bagel.
Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on February 15 and taken to an east London police station.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on February 14 and taken to a north London police station.
Two other teenagers, aged 17 and 19, were previously arrested in connection with the death.
You may also want to watch:
The four men arrested have all been bailed to return on a date in late March.
A 16-year-old boy was also found suffering stab injuries on the afternoon Sven was killed.
Most Read
- 1 Wembley 16-year-old driven at and chased before fatal stabbing
- 2 Neasden teen jailed for manslaughter of Meshach Williams in Harlesden
- 3 Willesden landlord fined more than £700,000 for 'poor quality housing'
- 4 Murder investigation launched after teen fatally stabbed in Wembley
- 5 Man wanted by police after failing to appear in court
- 6 Man jailed after victim stabbed with machete in Neasden burglary
- 7 Wanted drug dealer jailed after police seize combat knives in Willesden
- 8 Police officers investigated after murder footage appears online
- 9 Woman suffers head injury in Kensal Green hit and run
- 10 Firearms charges after Hampstead Garden Suburb vehicle stop
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Anybody with information which could help the investigation is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.