Murder investigation: 'An elderly, vulnerable woman appears to have been targeted'

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 71-year-old woman was found in a Neasden home.

Police were called at 11:27am on Monday, September 26 after concerns were raised about the welfare of a woman at a house in Aylesbury Street.

Officers found the body of Susan Hawkey at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday, September 27 on suspicion of murder, theft of a bank card and fraud. They have been taken into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson said: "The circumstances of this murder are particularly tragic. An elderly, vulnerable female appears to have specifically targeted.

"I am appealing to members of the public who may have known or recognise Susan, to come forward with any information that may assist in building a picture of her life.

"I also appeal to anyone with information who may be able to help in bringing the offenders of this horrific crime to justice to come forward. We can be reached on 020 8358 0200 or alternatively, give information anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111."

Quote reference CAD 2522/26Sep.